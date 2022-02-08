The Hilltown Family Center and the Appalachian Mountain Club have teamed up to create local, outdoor family events at the Noble View Outdoor Center, 635 South Quarter Road.
A new self-guided StoryWalk of "Let’s Go! Animal Tracks in the Snow," by Dianne Polley, is available during February. Families can park at the lower parking lot at AMC Noble View during daylight hours and proceed to the Mac Ross trail. This trail is not handicapped accessible or suitable for strollers.
For information about the StoryWalk, contact Susan LeBarron, Hilltown Family Center coordinator, at 413-667-2203, ext. 311, or slebarron@hchcweb.org.
A Winter Family Fun Day featuring sledding, hot chocolate, fire making, hiking, and snow games will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25. Bring a sled. Registration for the Family Fun Day is required by emailing Nancy Condon at nancy@paddleforwater.net.