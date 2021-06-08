Missile launching, geocaching, disc golf, and orienteering are just a few of the activities planned by Woronoco Heights Outdoor Adventures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at the Horace A. Moses Scout Reservation, 310 Birch Hill Road. 

With the exception of a few select age-related restrictions, all activities are open to everyone. One does not need to be a Boy Scout to take part in a WHOA day of fun.

Admission is $10 per person. Guests should bring face masks and attendance numbers are still limited. Although walk-in registration is now permitted, preregistration is recommended at wmascouting.org/WHOA202106.

All proceeds benefit various improvement projects and programs at the Horace A. Moses Scout Reservation. 

