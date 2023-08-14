Berkshire County: Congregations hosting scholar-in-residence

Through a collaboration of congregations and institutions throughout Berkshire County, Ruth Messinger, Global Ambassador and former CEO of American Jewish World Service, will serve as scholar-in-residence Friday through Sunday, Aug. 18 to 20, speaking in Great Barrington, Pittsfield and North Adams.
Messinger will present "The Role of Social and Racial Justice in Contemporary Judaism" at the Shabbat service at 6 p.m. Friday at Hevreh of Southern Berkshire, 270 State Road, Great Barrington. The service will be followed by oneg. Visit hevreh.org/summer for more information.
The 9:30 a.m. Shabbat service on Saturday at Knesset Israel, 16 Colt Road, Pittsfield, will include Messinger's d’var Torah for Parashat Shoftim followed by a lunch and learn, “Immigrants, Refugees and Asylum Seekers Then and Now.” The morning service and the talk following lunch will be livestreamed at knessetisrael.org/livestream.
Messinger will present "Our Democracy: If We Can Keep It" at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at Congregation Beth Israel, 53 Lois St., North Adams. Come early to walk CBI's outdoor labyrinth or join a guided walking meditation following Sunday's program. RSVP at tinyurl.com/4z4wst7n.
For more information about each individual program, contact the host congregation. For general information about the weekend, contact Rabbi Pamela Wax at pwax@bcn.net.