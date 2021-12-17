The first event in Noble Horizons' 2022 speaker series is a conversation with Mark Oppenheimer on his new book, “Squirrel Hill: The Tree of Life Synagogue Shooting and the Soul of a Neighborhood,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6.
The program will be presented online via Zoom or on the Noble campus, 17 Cobble Road, depending on COVID conditions; check the website on Jan. 6 for updates.
The program is free and open to the public. To register, visit noblehorizons.org or call Caroline Burchfield at 860-435-9851.