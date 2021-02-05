Author and poet Sharon Charde will discuss the power of poetry to enhance life at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, on Zoom for the Scoville Memorial Library.
For psychotherapist, teacher, and writer Sharon Charde, a decade of volunteering as a poetry teacher at a residential treatment facility for "delinquent" girls helped her let go of much of her grief following the loss of her son, or at least learn how to carry it differently.
Her book, "I Am Not A Juvenile Delinquent: How Poetry Changed a Group of At-Risk Young Women," is an account of her journey.
To register for this free program, visit the event page at scovillelibrary.org.