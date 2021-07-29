The Congregational Church of Salisbury will resume in-person services at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, in the Meeting House, 30 Main St. All are welcome.
The Rev. Dr. John A. Nelson will lead the service and share a sermon titled “Imagine Enough.” The service will be followed by coffee hour, a short time to visit with other churchgoers and enjoy refreshments, for the first time since March 2020.
The choir will resume its musical offerings under the direction of Samuel Lord Kalcheim, transitional music director.
The service will also be livestreamed via the church’s YouTube channel. Information: salisburyucc.org or 860-435-2442.