James Gifford, a writer and consultant on consumer issues, will present "Cut the Cord: How to Tell Your Cable Company to Take a Hike" at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, on Zoom for the Scoville Memorial Library.   

Gifford will explain the process, options and advantages of replacing cable television and bundled services with simpler, lower-cost options that are completely under the control of the consumer.

To register for this free program, check the events section on the library’s website, scovillelibrary.org.

