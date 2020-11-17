Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Scoville Memorial Library will stream "Neighbors Helping Neighbors," a film by Anne Makepeace about the Northwest Corner's volunteer first responders, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, via Zoom.

Following the film, join Makepeace and Executive Producer Mary Oppenheimer in a participatory panel discussion along with some of the featured first responders.

The film is presented in collaboration with the Community Events Committee of the Salisbury Association and Noble Horizons.

For more information and to register, visit the events page on Scoville Memorial Library’s website, scovillelibrary.org.

