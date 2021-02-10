Great Barrington historian Bernard Drew will present "Local Skirmishes on the Road to Electrification More Than a Century Ago: Great Barrington and Salisbury" for the Scoville Memorial Library at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, on Zoom.
Drew will discuss the 1886 event in the Berkshires which kicked off the Battle of the Currents between William Stanley (AC), working for George Westinghouse, and Thomas Edison and his electric company (DC) which eventually became General Electric.
Drew will also discuss a skirmish of a different sort downriver in Salisbury in 1905 which launched an at-times bitter two-state confrontation.
