Scoville Memorial Library will be presenting two author events, both free, via Zoom.
The Winter Nights Poetry Ramble featuring Jim Kelleher from Litchfield, Jan Conn from Great Barrington, Mass., and Charles Rafferty from Sandy Hook, will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 11. The three poets combined have written two dozen books, mostly poetry but also fiction.
Peter B. Kaufman, author of the newly released "The New Enlightenment and the Fight to Free Knowledge," will discuss how thought control or various kinds of censorship have controlled our lives in his talk titled "Thought Control: A History" at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 13.
A writer, teacher and documentary producer, Kaufman works at MIT Open Learning and the Knowledge Futures Group.
Registration is required for both programs. Visit the events page at scovillelibrary.org.