Cat behaviorist Rachel S. Geller will be giving advice for developing and maintaining cat-and-owner harmony at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, via Zoom for the Scoville Memorial Library.

Geller specializes in solving cat behavior problems, including but not limited to litter box issues, inter-cat aggression, multi-cat households, inappropriate scratching, cat introductions, and working with shy/fearful cats.

To register, visit scovillelibrary.org/events.

For one week following the program, 100 percent of purchases of her book, "Saving the World, One Cat at a Time" will benefit the Little Guild Animal Shelter in West Cornwall, Conn. To purchase, visit drrachelcatbehavior.com/book.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.