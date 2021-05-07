Cat behaviorist Rachel S. Geller will be giving advice for developing and maintaining cat-and-owner harmony at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, via Zoom for the Scoville Memorial Library.
Geller specializes in solving cat behavior problems, including but not limited to litter box issues, inter-cat aggression, multi-cat households, inappropriate scratching, cat introductions, and working with shy/fearful cats.
To register, visit scovillelibrary.org/events.
For one week following the program, 100 percent of purchases of her book, "Saving the World, One Cat at a Time" will benefit the Little Guild Animal Shelter in West Cornwall, Conn. To purchase, visit drrachelcatbehavior.com/book.