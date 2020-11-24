Scoville Memorial Library is hosting two Black history programs online via Zoom in early December.
"The Color of Law" will be presented by author Richard Rothstein at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3. Rothstein is a former columnist for the New York Times and a research associate at the Economic Policy Institute, as well as a Fellow at the Thurgood Marshall Institute of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.
The talk is cosponsored by Multicultural BRIDGE and the Salisbury Association Historical Society. To register, visit tinyurl.com/y2lzne37.
"The Cesar Family: Noble African Citizens of Northwest, Conn. A Black History Conversation" will be presented at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. Cesar family descendent and historian Katherine Overton will share an unknown chapter in local Salisbury history in a conversation with historian and teacher Rhonan Mokriski.
The program is cosponsored by the Salisbury Association Historical Society. To register, visit tinyurl.com/yyjxk9ep.
Further information is available at scovillelibrary.org/events/.