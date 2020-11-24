Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Scoville Memorial Library is hosting two Black history programs online via Zoom in early December.

"The Color of Law" will be presented by author Richard Rothstein at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3. Rothstein is a former columnist for the New York Times and a research associate at the Economic Policy Institute, as well as a Fellow at the Thurgood Marshall Institute of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

The talk is cosponsored by Multicultural BRIDGE and the Salisbury Association Historical Society. To register, visit tinyurl.com/y2lzne37.

"The Cesar Family: Noble African Citizens of Northwest, Conn. A Black History Conversation" will be presented at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. Cesar family descendent and historian Katherine Overton will share an unknown chapter in local Salisbury history in a conversation with historian and teacher Rhonan Mokriski.

The program is cosponsored by the Salisbury Association Historical Society. To register, visit tinyurl.com/yyjxk9ep.

Further information is available at scovillelibrary.org/events/.

