Ronni Eisenberg, professional organizer and author, will be bringing her craft to the Scoville Memorial Library via Zoom at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9.

In her free program, "How to Get Organized and Stay That Way this New Year," Eisenberg will explore how organizational practices have grown and changed, the habits of highly effective organizers and the habits of super-disorganized people.  

Registration is required and may be accessed via the events section of the library’s website, scovillelibrary.org/events/.

