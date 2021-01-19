"A Cosmic Perspective: Searching for Aliens, Finding Ourselves" will be presented by renowned astronomer Jill Tartar at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, for the Scoville Memorial Library.
Tartar is emeritus chairwoman for SETI Research at the SETI Institute in Mountain View, Calif., and served as project scientist for NASA’s SETI program.
Since the termination of funding for the SETI program in 1993, she has served in a leadership role to design and build the Allen Telescope Array and to secure private funding to continue the exploratory science of SETI. Many people are familiar with her work as portrayed by Jodie Foster in the movie "Contact."
To register for this free program, visit the library’s event page at scovillelibrary.org or call 860-435-2838.