With armloads full of props, a fun curriculum, and a dedicated teacher, the Congregational Church of Salisbury UCC has created a virtual, intergenerational Sunday School. The 20-minute class begins a little before 9:30 a.m. each Sunday via Zoom.

Led by Barbara Collins, a retired music educator, each session includes music, story, reflection, and prayer. Curious learners ages 4 and older (no upper limit) are invited to participate. 

For a link to the Zoom class, contact the church office at 860-435-2442.

