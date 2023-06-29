Sandisfield: Young artists award deadline extended

The Sandisfield Arts Center announces that the entry deadline for the second annual Daniel Manacher Prize for Young Artists has been extended until July 8.
Three winners will receive $350 in support of their art practice, as well as a group show of their work at the Sandisfield Arts Center on Aug. 19.
The prize was created by Adam Manacher and Carol Birnbaum, the parents of Daniel Manacher, in memory of their son and his passion for art.
Eligible artists are those 17-26 years of age living or attending school in Berkshire County. Past winners are not eligible to apply.
Applications will be accepted from those working in painting, drawing, mixed media, sculpture, digital paintings, and digital drawings. The applications will be reviewed by a juror and artists will be notified no later than July 17.
To apply, visit sandisfieldartscenter.org.