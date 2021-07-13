The Sandisfield Arts Center is the recipient of all proceeds from an outdoor sculpture exhibit taking place in a 5-acre field at 186 Sandisfield Road, Route 57.
Twenty artists from Massachusetts and Connecticut have installed their work among ferns and wildflowers along a wide path mown for easy access.
“Field Day” is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends throughout July. Admission is “pay what you can” with a suggested donation of $20 per person for adults.
More information at Sandisfieldartscenter.org.