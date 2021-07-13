The Sandisfield Arts Center is the recipient of all proceeds from an outdoor sculpture exhibit taking place in a 5-acre field at 186 Sandisfield Road, Route 57.

Twenty artists from Massachusetts and Connecticut have installed their work among ferns and wildflowers along a wide path mown for easy access.

“Field Day” is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends throughout July. Admission is “pay what you can” with a suggested donation of $20 per person for adults.

More information at Sandisfieldartscenter.org.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.