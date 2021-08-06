A town-wide yard sale to benefit the Sandisfield Historical Society will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. There will also be a book sale at the Society’s historic Meeting House at 113 Sandy Brook Turnpike, Route 183, South Sandisfield. Rain date is Saturday, Aug. 28.
Participating households will pay $10 to have their houses listed on a yard sale map. Maps will be available around town as well as online in the “Connect Sandisfield” Facebook group.
All proceeds from yard sale listings and book sales will benefit the Historical Society’s mission to collect material that illustrates the history of Sandisfield, provide for the preservation of material, and establish a museum.
For additional information, contact Joanne Olson at joanneo@aol.com.