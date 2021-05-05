The Council on Aging will be hosting a Meet 'n Greet the Candidates event at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at Old Town Hall, next to the Department of Public Works Garage.
All candidates listed on the town caucus results are encouraged to attend. The candidates will be asked a set of questions by moderator Barb Cormier. A public Q&A will follow.
An accurate headcount is required in order to set up the room appropriately. RSVP to one of the following COA members: Barbara Cormier, 413-258-4402 or barbcorm@verizon.net; Anina Carr, 413-258-3314 or aninacarr09@gmail.com; or Linda Riiska, 413-258-4816 or edriska@verizon.net.
In addition, Select Board candidate Alex Bowman will discuss his candidacy from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8, at the DPW parking lot, Silverbrook Road.