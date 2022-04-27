The Sandisfield Arts Center is accepting applications for the Daniel Manacher Prize for Young Artists. Three artists will be selected as finalists and each will receive $350 in support of their art practice, as well as a group show of their work at the Sandisfield Arts Center on Aug. 13.
The prize was created by Adam Manacher and Carol Birnbaum, in memory of their son Daniel Manacher and his passion for art.
Eligible artists are those 17-26 years of age living or attending school in Berkshire County. There is no fee associated with the application and all entrants will be judged based solely on the merit of the work presented.
This year, applications will be accepted from those working in painting, drawing, mixed media, sculpture, digital paintings, and digital drawings. The entry deadline is June 15. The applications will be reviewed by a selection committee and artists will be notified no later than July 15.
For more details about the application requirements and exhibition dates, visit sandisfieldartscenter.org. Direct any questions to gallery@sandisfieldartscenter.org.