Pittsfield: City registering for Santa calls

The city's Department of Community Development Recreation Program will be conducting the annual North Pole Calling Program from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 14 and 15.

Sign-up forms will be sent home with Pittsfield children in pre-K, kindergarten and grades 1 and 2. Hard copy forms are also available at the City Clerk’s Office, Room 103, City Hall, 70 Allen St.

Fillable forms that can be saved and emailed are available through a link on the home page of the city’s website, cityofpittsfield.org. Completed forms must be returned or submitted online by Tuesday, Dec. 13.

If older Pittsfield children still believe, a form can be submitted on their behalf.

In 2021, Santa called more than 180 children in the city.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

