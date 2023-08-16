<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Savoy special election to fill Select Board seat postponed until Aug. 30

A special election to fill an open seat on Savoy's Select Board will take place Aug. 30.

SAVOY — A special election for Select Board has been postponed from Aug. 16 to Aug. 30.

Valerie Reiner, town clerk, said the election needed to be postponed to comply with state filing deadlines. She said certain paperwork hadn't been filed on time.

Marie Saucier is running unopposed for the seat vacated by Russell Clarke in May. Clarke held other positions in town as well, and was reelected to serve as town constable.

Saucier, or the winner, will serve with Select Board Chair Gerry Bergeron and Justin Kaczkowski.

The election will be held at Town Hall from noon to 7 p.m.

Jane Kaufman is Community Voices Editor at The Berkshire Eagle. She can be reached at jkaufman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6125.

