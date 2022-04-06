Over 50 volunteer firefighters and first responders from 10 area departments including Savoy, Cheshire, Florida, Dalton, Peru, New Ashford, Clarksburg, Windsor, Plainfield, Cummington, Worthington, Adams Forest Warden and Adams Ambulance Service, met on a chilly Saturday morning recently to shuttle water from Maynard’s Pond — the only year-round accessible source of water for the town of Savoy — to a staging area seven miles away on Chapel Road.
The purpose of this drill was to train with mutual aid partners on a scenario where water would need to be shuttled to temporary drop bags, a system often used in rural communities where fire hydrants are limited or nonexistent.
The drill lasted until lunchtime Saturday, when volunteers were served hot dogs and hamburgers while Savoy Fire Chief Pete “PJ” Miner and Captain Sam Hungate debriefed on the 90,000 gallons of water that had been shuttled within two hours' time.
"While this was a worst case scenario," said Miner, "it is not one we here in the Hilltowns are unfamiliar with."
Future multi-agency drills are planned with the aim of strengthening the relationship and teamwork of Savoy’s mutual aid partners.