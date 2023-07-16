Savoy's energy aggregation plan is ready for public comment

SAVOY — Local residents have until July 22 to comment on the town’s energy aggregation plan.
The 81-page plan was prepared by Colonial Power Group Inc., which is a municipal aggregation consultant, and in consultation with the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources.
The introduction to the plan explains its purpose, “to represent consumer interests in competitive markets for electricity.”
It seeks to leverage the buying power of more than 700 consumers to buy electricity for residents, with advantages including enhanced ability to pursue price stability, savings and renewable energy.
“However, savings cannot be guaranteed,” the document reads. “Participation is voluntary for each consumer. Consumers have the opportunity to decline service.”
The read the plan, and its four appendices, visit the town’s website.
To comment, email townofsavoy720@gmail.com or mail comments to Gerry Bergeron, Select Board, Town of Savoy, 720 Main Road, Savoy, Mass., 01256.
All comments must be received, not postmarked, by 5 p.m. July 22.