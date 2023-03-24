Williamstown: Community service award accepting nominations

The Scarborough Salomon Flynt Community Service Award Committee is accepting nominations for its eighth annual award recognizing a person's, persons' or civic group's demonstrated dedication, excellence and integrity in community service in order to make Williamstown a better place.
Nominators should provide a narrative of accomplishments in support of their nominee. The award will be presented at the May 16 annual town meeting.
The deadline for nominations is April 17. Nominations should be submitted via the nomination form on the Williamstown Community Chest’s website at goo.gl/a0ZQTi.
Using the format on the WCC website, nominations can be emailed to info@williamstowncommunitychest.org or submitted in a sealed envelope to the Community Chest office at 84 Spring St. or P.O. Box 204, Williamstown, MA 01267.