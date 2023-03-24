<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Williamstown: Community service award accepting nominations

The Scarborough Salomon Flynt Community Service Award Committee is accepting nominations for its eighth annual award recognizing a person's, persons' or civic group's demonstrated dedication, excellence and integrity in community service in order to make Williamstown a better place.

Nominators should provide a narrative of accomplishments in support of their nominee. The award will be presented at the May 16 annual town meeting.

The deadline for nominations is April 17. Nominations should be submitted via the nomination form on the Williamstown Community Chest’s website at goo.gl/a0ZQTi.

Using the format on the WCC website, nominations can be emailed to info@williamstowncommunitychest.org or submitted in a sealed envelope to the Community Chest office at 84 Spring St. or P.O. Box 204, Williamstown, MA 01267.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

