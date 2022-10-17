The Stockbridge Library is holding a scarecrow-making event from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 22, on the library lawn. The scarecrows will be used to decorate the library gardens for the Oct. 28 Pumpkin Walk.
The library will supply all of the materials for building the scarecrow but participants are welcome to bring their own clothing.
The event is best for children ages 4 and older. Adult supervision is necessary to help children with the building of the scarecrow.
Rain date is Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.