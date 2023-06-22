Pittsfield: School Street Block Party on June 24

Downtown Pittsfield partners will host the first of three planned Block Parties from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 24, featuring a mix of live music from Berkshire-based bands, performances from Pittsfield’s two premiere theater companies, beer gardens, food vendors, and more.
The first Block Party will be on School Street, outside of Hot Plate Brewing Company. School Street will be closed from noon to 8 p.m., and visitors will be able to attend free performances by Barrington Stage Company, Berkshire Theatre Group, and musicians Glori Wilder and Chantell McFarland.
Local food vendors include Cravin’s Ice Cream and Espetinho Carioca, and Hot Plate will be overseeing the beer garden. Balloon Ben will be offering free balloon twisters for children from 2 to 4 p.m. Visit downtownpittsfield.com for the performance schedule.
For traffic purposes School Street will be closed from 9 a.m. to 9 pm.