Williamstown: Strawberry shortcake available to-go

Second Congregational Church will be serving takeout strawberry shortcake from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the church, 81 Hancock Road.
The cost is $8 per shortcake. Quarts of berries will also be available.
