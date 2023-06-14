Pittsfield: Mental health agencies hosting 'Self Care-nival'

The Brien Center and the Berkshire Coalition for Suicide Prevention are hosting a "Self Care-nival" from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 17, the Common, 100 First St. The free event will be held alongside the Roots Rising Farmers Market.
The community is invited to explore healthy, alternative modalities of therapeutic intervention to help reduce stress and strengthen mental health.
Sample and learn about yoga, meditation, reiki, breathing exercises, journaling, art therapy, exercise, equine-assisted therapy, and comfort dogs.