Pittsfield: Mental health agencies hosting 'Self Care-nival'

The Brien Center and the Berkshire Coalition for Suicide Prevention are hosting a "Self Care-nival" from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 17, the Common, 100 First St. The free event will be held alongside the Roots Rising Farmers Market.

The community is invited to explore healthy, alternative modalities of therapeutic intervention to help reduce stress and strengthen mental health.

Sample and learn about yoga, meditation, reiki, breathing exercises, journaling, art therapy, exercise, equine-assisted therapy, and comfort dogs.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

