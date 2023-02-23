Berkshire County: Senator Mark sets staff office hours

State Sen. Paul W. Mark announces that his staff will be conducting office hours in four locations in Berkshire County in March.
Residents of any of the 57 municipalities in the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin, and Hampshire Senate District are encouraged to visit one of the following locations to ask for assistance with issues involving any state agency or to share ideas on current or potential state legislation. Appointments are not needed.
Adams: 9 a.m. to noon March 7 and 21 at Town Hall, 8 Park St.
Great Barrington: 9 a.m. to noon March 6 and 20 at Town Hall, 334 Main St.
North Adams: 1 to 4 p.m. March 7 and 21 at MCLA Alumni Relations Building, 228 East Main St.
Pittsfield: 9 a.m. to noon March 1, 2, 15, 16, 29, and 30 at 773 Tyler St.