Berkshire County: Senator Mark sets April staff office hours

State Sen. Paul W. Mark's staff will be conducting office hours in four locations in Berkshire County in April.
Residents of the 57 municipalities in the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin, and Hampshire Senate District are encouraged to visit one of the following locations to ask for assistance with issues involving any state agency or to share ideas on current or potential state legislation. Appointments are not needed.
Adams: 9 a.m. to noon April 4 and 18 at Town Hall, 8 Park St.
Great Barrington: 9 a.m. to noon April 3 and 17, Town Hall, 334 Main St.
North Adams: 1 to 4 p.m. April 4 and 18, MCLA Alumni Relations Building, 228 East Main St.
Pittsfield: 9 a.m. to noon April 5, 6, 19, and 20, 773 Tyler St.