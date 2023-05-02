<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield: Pop-up Shakespeare in museum galleries

Actors from Shakespeare & Company will take to the galleries of the Berkshire Museum in a promenade-style event from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6.

Guests are invited to wander the galleries of the Berkshire Museum, encountering a pop-up-style production of monologues, duologues and songs from Shakespeare’s canon performed with actors performing passages that resonate with the Museum’s art and objects.

General admission is $30; $25 for Museum members, students and seniors. Tickets are available for purchase at tinyurl.com/55npt8h9. Advance registration is recommended.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

