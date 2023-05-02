Pittsfield: Pop-up Shakespeare in museum galleries

Actors from Shakespeare & Company will take to the galleries of the Berkshire Museum in a promenade-style event from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6.
Guests are invited to wander the galleries of the Berkshire Museum, encountering a pop-up-style production of monologues, duologues and songs from Shakespeare’s canon performed with actors performing passages that resonate with the Museum’s art and objects.
General admission is $30; $25 for Museum members, students and seniors. Tickets are available for purchase at tinyurl.com/55npt8h9. Advance registration is recommended.