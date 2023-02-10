North Adams: 'Share the Love' campaign for neighbors in need

In February 2022, First Congregational Church raised $5,100 to help neighbors in need at the Berkshire Food Project, Louison House and the Al Nelson Friendship Center Food Pantry.
This Valentine’s Day, FCCNA invites Berkshire County residents to contribute even more generously to its challenge. For every $100 received, FCCNA will donate $25. All proceeds will be split evenly among the three recipient organizations.
Checks should be made payable to First Congregational Church North Adams with “Share the Love” in the memo line and mailed to Missions Ministry–FCCNA, 134 Main St., North Adams, MA 01247.
Contributions are tax-deductible and will be acknowledged. The campaign will run throughout the month of February.