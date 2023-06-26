<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Williamstown: Fireflies, s'mores and storytelling at Sheep Hill

Enjoy the magic of fireflies during a firefly hike at 7 p.m. Friday, June 30, at Sheep Hill, 671 Cold Spring Road.

During this family-oriented event, listen to storyteller/musician John Porcino weave whimsical tales and songs, search for fireflies on a guided walk in the meadow and enjoy s'mores around a campfire.

This event is sponsored by the Massachusetts Cultural Council. No registration is required.

For more information and program updates, visit rurallands.org/events, call 413-458-2494 or email programs@rurallands.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all