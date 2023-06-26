Williamstown: Fireflies, s'mores and storytelling at Sheep Hill

Enjoy the magic of fireflies during a firefly hike at 7 p.m. Friday, June 30, at Sheep Hill, 671 Cold Spring Road.
During this family-oriented event, listen to storyteller/musician John Porcino weave whimsical tales and songs, search for fireflies on a guided walk in the meadow and enjoy s'mores around a campfire.
This event is sponsored by the Massachusetts Cultural Council. No registration is required.
For more information and program updates, visit rurallands.org/events, call 413-458-2494 or email programs@rurallands.org.