The Sheffield Tree Project and Sheffield Land Trust are partnering with the Bushnell-Sage Library and Sheffield recycling coordinator to offer a series of free activities for the public on Saturday, May 1, in celebration of Arbor Day and Earth Day. 

There will be a native tree and shrub giveaway, a tree mulching demonstration, composting information, and a battery and textile collection.

Pandemic precautions apply to all activities. Wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing is required, and there is a 25-person limit on any gathering, and anyone who is feeling ill should not attend.

The schedule follows: 

9 to 10 a.m.: Arbor Day Proclamation & Tree Mulching Class. Park and meet at the Town Hall before moving to the mulching location. The tree pruning class has been postponed to a date still to be determined.

9 to 11 a.m.: Recycling event in the Bushnell-Sage Library parking lot. Collection of batteries and textiles, information on other recycling and hazardous waste programs, discounts on Geobin composters, and more.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Tree and shrub seedling giveaway in the Bushnell-Sage Library parking lot. 

For questions, email shefland@bcn.net or visit the Sheffield Land Trust Facebook page.

