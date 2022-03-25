Local residents Rania and Adam Markham have organized an Autism Awareness Walk to raise money for their local special needs community. The #TeamZachary fundraiser will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 3, on Cobble Lane.
The Markham's son, Zachary, was diagnosed with severe Autism a few years ago. Every year they raise money to help their school with sensory toys and educational items. This year, funds raised will be shared between the school and other local resources.
For more information, visit tinyurl.com/bdddpnrj.