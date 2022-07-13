Berkstock! Food & Music Festival will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 16, on the grounds of Christ Trinity Church, 180 Main St. Admission is free.
The family-friendly celebration features music by The Lucky Bucket Band, sponsored by The Pass; Rachel Manke, a performance by the Berkstock Ukulele Summer Camp attendees, and children’s music by Michael Siktberg.
The food tent will include Roberto's Pizza 413, Sheffield’s own Big Elm Beer and Padre Pollo’s BBQ. Ice cream from the grass-fed Jersey cows of High Lawn Farm will be available.
Additional highlights include a raffle of a hand-crafted Magic Fluke Berkstock ukulele, a "guess-the-number" car full of balloons, as well as other Penny Social raffles.
Information: Concerts@ChristTrinityChurch.org or facebook.com/ChristTrinitySheffield/.