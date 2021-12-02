Christ Trinity Church announces a newly added matinee performance of the Broadway Cabaret fundraiser at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at Dewey Memorial Hall, 91 Main St.

South County artists will perform an afternoon of show tunes.

There are a few tickets left for the 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, performance, available only at the door.

Photo ID, vaccination certificates and masks are required for this performance.

Tickets cost $25 and must be reserved and paid for in advance. There are no refunds for any reason. To purchase tickets, visit ChristTrinityChurch.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.