Berkshire Strings is sponsoring a Master Class by cellist Helen Gillet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 7, at Dewey Hall, 91 Main St.
This interactive workshop session with Gillet, an international recording artist, will feature demonstrations on live looping her cello and voice. Learn how the artist employs various techniques to create rhythms, textures and harmonic modulations into her own distinctive performance vocabulary and genre-bending music.
General admission tickets cost $25. For tickets, visit tinyurl.com/3xx9fvty.
Masks and vaccination are required. For more information, call 413-528-5739 or email erika@berkshirestrings.com.