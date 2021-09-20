A dedication ceremony honoring the service of Revolutionary War Gen. John Fellows, Col. John Ashley and his son, Gen. John Ashley, will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Barnard Cemetery on Main Street.
A short program will be presented by Brian S. Barrett, biographer of Gen. John Fellows, and John Wedeward, a direct descendant of the honorees.
Also in attendance will be members of the First Resistance Chapter of Massachusetts Daughters of the American Revolution and local historians.