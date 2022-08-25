The Dewey Memorial Hall Award for Extraordinary Service will be presented to Jean Chapin, a lifelong resident of Sheffield and former vice president of the board, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Chapin will be honored at a brief ceremony during the second annual Dewey Hall Ice Cream Social from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
The Ice Cream Social is a free event that welcomes new residents and old friends. High Lawn Farm ice cream will be served. Lawn games, live music and door prizes will add to the fun.
Rain will move this event inside the hall; bring masks in case they are needed. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/57zdcxux.