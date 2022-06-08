Berkshire Children’s Chorus, under the direction of Ryan LaBoy, will celebrate its 30th anniversary season with a free concert, "How Can I Keep From Singing," at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at Old Parish Church, 125 Main St.
The concert will feature a world premiere orchestration of “O Colored Earth” by Steve Heitzeg and the chorus' new film, "A Story for the Season." Musical guests include Stockbridge Sinfonia and Nancy Loder, BCC's founding artistic director, and chorus alumni.
The concert will showcase a new partnership between the chorus and Berkshire Music School that has brought ukulele lessons to chorus members this spring.
Donations will be accepted at the door. Seating is limited. RSVP at berkshirechildrenschorus.org. Masks are required.
New singers in grades 3-8 are invited to audition for next season; visit berkshirechildrenschorus.org/interest/.