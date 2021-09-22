Christ Trinity Church will partner with Old Parish Church as a team representing Sheffield in the Northwest Connecticut Crop Hunger Walk on Saturday, Sept. 25. Participants will meet at 10 a.m. at the Town Green in front of Old Parish Church, 125 Main St.
Feeding Sheffield, now a part of Feeding Friends South Berkshire, a project of the South Berkshire Food Access Collaborative, and the Sheffield Food Assistance Program will receive a grant this year from the proceeds of the Crop Walk.
To make a donation or join the “Sheffield Crop Walk” team, visit tinyurl.com/h9ad87cb.