Christ Trinity Church will partner with Old Parish Church as a team representing Sheffield in the Northwest Connecticut Crop Hunger Walk on Saturday, Sept. 25. Participants will meet at 10 a.m. at the Town Green in front of Old Parish Church, 125 Main St.

Feeding Sheffield, now a part of Feeding Friends South Berkshire, a project of the South Berkshire Food Access Collaborative, and the Sheffield Food Assistance Program will receive a grant this year from the proceeds of the Crop Walk.

To make a donation or join the “Sheffield Crop Walk” team, visit tinyurl.com/h9ad87cb

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.