Singer-songwriter Willy Welch will perform a coffeehouse benefit concert for the Brien Center at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, in the Parish Hall at Christ Trinity Church.
Welch has been performing for decades and is probably best known for his song “Right Field,” recorded first by Peter, Paul & Mary.
The Brien Center is Berkshire County's community-based, nonprofit behavioral health and addiction services organization.
For everyone's safety, attendees must be masked.
Nonrefundable tickets cost $25 and can be purchased online at christtrinitychurch.org. Email Concerts@ChristTrinityChurch.org for more information.