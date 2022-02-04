Singer-songwriter Willy Welch will perform a coffeehouse benefit concert for the Brien Center at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, in the Parish Hall at Christ Trinity Church.

Welch has been performing for decades and is probably best known for his song “Right Field,” recorded first by Peter, Paul & Mary. 

The Brien Center is Berkshire County's community-based, nonprofit behavioral health and addiction services organization.  

For everyone's safety, attendees must be masked.

Nonrefundable tickets cost $25 and can be purchased online at christtrinitychurch.org.  Email Concerts@ChristTrinityChurch.org for more information.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

