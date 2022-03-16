Christ Trinity Church's Lich Gate concert series continues with a late-winter concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 20, in the sanctuary of First Congregational Church, 125 Main St.
Artistic director and violinist Jorge Avila has invited New York musicians Sarah Hewitt-Roth, cello, and Adrienne Kim, piano, to join him for a piano trio program featuring works by Beethoven, Saint-Saens, Turina, and Mendelssohn.
Seating is limited to 100. Nonrefundable tickets cost $40 and must be purchased in advance at tinyurl.com/46pudwrs. Ticket confirmation serves as the digital ticket. Concert-goers must wear masks with socially-distanced spacing.
For information, email Concerts@ChristTrinityChurch.org.