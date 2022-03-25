Saturday is your last chance to get your hands on some hand-made goods from CozQuest’s Makers March Pop-Up markets.
The final March event will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at Dewey Hall, 91 Main St. Makers, bakers and curators from all over Berkshire County will be on hand to show off their own brand of beauty.
Vendors include Savvy Hive from North Adams, Hot Plate Beer and Bear Butter from Pittsfield, a handful of makers from Railroad Street Collective in Great Barrington, and photographer Dylan Kubis, a Sheffield local.
For more information on CozQuest or #LoveLocalBRKs, contact Liam Gorman at cozmo@cozquest.com.