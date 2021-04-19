The Sheffield Cultural Council has awarded $6,700 in grants for the year 2021 to 19 projects across the spectrum of arts, sciences and humanities.
A sampling of the projects that the Council has supported are: A Free Woman — The Amazing Grace of Mumbet; Nurturing a New Generation of Environmental Stewards; Berkshire Ukulele Band and Berkshire Sings!; STEM Kits for Young Library Scientists; Dewey Hall Sessions Concerts; and The Legacy of Mohican History in Sheffield.
In addition, other recipients of grants this year include The Sheffield Times to develop online access, Shakespeare & Company’s Fall Festival, and Jane Burke for Science and the Art of Clay. Major support for the Sheffield Fair has been extended into 2021 in the hopes that the fair will resume in September.
The Sheffield Cultural Council is supported by an annual grant from the Massachusetts Cultural Council and by the generosity of the people of Sheffield.