The Sheffield Democratic Committee is sponsoring a talk by State Rep. Paul W. Mark, D-Peru, at 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at Dewey Hall, 91 Main St.
Mark is running for the seat currently filled by state Sen. Adam Hinds who is not seeking reelection.
Mark was first elected to the Massachusetts House of Representatives in 2010. His current district encompasses 16 communities in Berkshire and Franklin Counties.
The event will be held outdoors behind the hall, indoors if it rains. Information: Ben Hillman at 917-887-4365.