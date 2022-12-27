Sheffield: Dewey Hall offers new drop-in series

A new series of Wednesday evening events will premiere at Dewey Memorial Hall beginning in January. The Dewey Drop-In series will feature readings, jazz jams, music and art soireés, and game nights on a rotating schedule.
“Use Your Words,” which encompasses writing, readings and storytelling, will be hosted by an array of local writers on the first Wednesday of each month. The series kicks off with "Literature and Loss" at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, with Beth Robbins, Hannah Van Sickle and Simon Winchester. Cost is $10 at the door.
Second Wednesday Jazz Jams will be hosted by Dewey Hall board member Brian Kantor, owner of Soundry Studio and coiner of the Dewey Drop-In name. The house band, led by Luke Franco, will invite local jazz musicians to join them.
On third Wednesdays, DDI will be the new home for host/organizer Michael Lesko’s Show & Tell series, where open mic meets variety show, and will include an open creative soirée with visual artists and a headlining act. The first Show & Tell featured band will be the Haughties.
Game nights will happen on fourth Wednesdays, with Dewey Hall’s own Michael Siktberg and Maggie McRae hosting. Attendees are encouraged to “bring a game or join a game.” January’s game night will feature Pictionary and any other surprises that might walk through the door.
Dewey Drop-In will feature a new collaboration with Roberto’s Pizza. Attendees will be able to order at the Hall from a special menu designed just for DDI. Non-alcoholic beverages will be served during Game Nights, Use Your Words and at Show & Tell. On the Jazz Jams evenings, beer and wine will be available as well.
The complete schedule is available at Dewey Hall and deweyhall.org. For more information, visit the website or email deweymemorialhall@gmail.com.