The Sheffield Farmers Market is holding a winter market from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 8, Feb. 12 and March 12, at Dewey Hall, 91 Main St.
The market features local produce, meats, baked goods, crafts and gifts, fresh grilled ready-to-eat hot dogs and sausages, and live music.
The market will continue to offer its SNAP Match program. EBT cards will be processed at the welcome table and patrons will be given double in wooden coins to use with the vendors.
Parking is available throughout the Village Green. Masks are required for this indoor market.